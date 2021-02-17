Louis van Gaal responds to accusation of mismanaging Adnan Januzaj at Man United

Share and Enjoy !

Louis van Gaal clearly disagrees with Adnan Januzaj’s explanation for the Belgian’s spell with Manchester United not working out.

Adnan Januzaj has repeatedly pointed the finger of blame for his Man United struggles in the direction of Louis van Gaal, suggesting that the Dutchman did not get the best out of the winger.

Januzaj had been brought to United’s youth set-up in 2011 and was promoted to the senior side in one of Alex Ferguson’s final acts as Red Devils manager.

The Belgian featured frequently under Ferguson’s successor, David Moyes, but Januzaj saw his game-time significantly reduced when Van Gaal took over at Old Trafford, with Januzaj sent to Borussia Dortmund on loan at the beginning of the 2015/16 season.

“At the end of the day, I didn’t have the right people that were working with me, so it was more difficult for me to play,” Januzaj told the MEN. “I didn’t want to leave United but when you don’t get game-time, you’re not happy because of a few people, then you cannot stay there and you have to move on and play your football somewhere else.

“It was the staff – his (Van Gaal’s) staff because I had to do whatever he was saying. I was a young boy, I just had to stay calm and, like we say, I just had to shut up and work on the pitch! That’s it. That’s the most you could do, there’s nothing else you could do. You just had to accept it and enjoy and play for your football.”

Januzaj was eventually sold to Real Sociedad in 2017 and he is a regular starter for the La Liga side. He will come up against United in the Europa League on Thursday night.

But in response to Januzaj’s suggestions that he was mismanaged by Van Gaal and his coaches, the Dutchman sent an email to The Athletic in which he completely dismissed the claims.

“I have absolutely no need to defend myself against so much injustice! “The self-image of players leaves the wishes! “And my career as a coach/manager shows just how many young players could take their chances under my leadership! “With a kind box, “LvG.”

