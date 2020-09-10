Louis van Gaal has brutally honest reaction to reports of Memphis Depay to Barcelona

At one point, Manchester United fans hoped that Memphis Depay might become the next Cristiano Ronaldo but it soon became clear that wouldn’t be the case.

Louis van Gaal brought Memphis Depay to United in 2015, later admitting that he was forced into signing the Dutch winger, and Depay went on to struggle at Old Trafford.

Depay scored just seven goals in 53 appearances for the Red Devils before moving to Lyon in January, 2017.

Following his successful spell in Ligue 1, Depay has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer but Van Gaal is unsure whether the 26-year-old will be a success at Camp Nou.

“There’s always a question mark. Depay is an interesting player, especially when he’s free to play,” Van Gaal told TuttoMercato.

“But we have to consider adapting to a new culture and a new team. And the first year is always the hardest.

“Look at [Matthijs] De Ligt, or Frenkie de Jong.

“Depay has talent, but he’s not [Lionel] Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Many might have expected Van Gaal and Depay to get on famously due to the fact that the manager gave Depay his Netherlands debut but the pair seemed to clash at United.

In his autobiography, Depay blamed Van Gaal’s tactics for his struggles in Manchester.

“At United I got confused,” Depay wrote. “I had to follow the tactical orders of Van Gaal, otherwise I would certainly lose my spot in the team. Van Gaal doesn’t like players who don’t follow up on his comments.

“Meanwhile I knew I couldn’t get the best out of my play this way: staying on the left side of the field, running back and forth.

“I didn’t understand: you buy me because of my specific qualities you saw at PSV and the Dutch national team. After that you put me in a role where I can’t play that way anymore. For me that was confusing.”

