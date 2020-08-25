Manchester United could have had quite an interesting line-up if Louis van Gaal got his way.

Louis van Gaal was keen on a complete overhaul of the talent at United when he took charge of the club in 2014 but his wishes weren’t quite granted.

In total, Van Gaal signed more than a dozen players for the Red Devils – including high-profile arrivals such as Angel di Maria, Radamel Falcao and Memphis Depay – but he had a lot of others on his wishlist.

In a recent interview, the Dutchman revealed that he compiled a shortlist of 10 players that he wanted to bring to Old Trafford but the deals never got done.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Van Gaal said: “I wanted Robert Lewandowski, but when this proved difficult I tried to get Gonzalo Higuain instead. Before I had arrived, I also spoke with the board about Neymar. If you are at United, you have to think big – he was also interesting for the club in terms of selling shirts, and I wanted to have quick wingers.

“For that reason, I also tried to get Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez. Thomas Muller was on my wish list, too, and in central midfield, I wanted N’Golo Kante. I even tried to sign James Milner, who was already quite old but very multifunctional and possessed leadership skills.

“For the defence, I wanted Sergio Ramos and Mats Hummels, because ours wasn’t the strongest in building from the back. Those were my top targets, but we couldn’t get any of them. I don’t know why, because as the manager I wasn’t involved in any negotiations.

“After I left, players like Mahrez and Kanté ended up at Manchester City and Chelsea, while United couldn’t get them. I found that very odd.”

Van Gaal was sacked by United in 2016, just two days after winning the FA Cup. He was succeeded by Jose Mourinho.

