 Close sidebar

Louis van Gaal reveals his transfer wishlist from Man United

by Darragh Murphy
Louis van Gaal

Manchester United could have had quite an interesting line-up if Louis van Gaal got his way.

Louis van Gaal was keen on a complete overhaul of the talent at United when he took charge of the club in 2014 but his wishes weren’t quite granted.

In total, Van Gaal signed more than a dozen players for the Red Devils – including high-profile arrivals such as Angel di Maria, Radamel Falcao and Memphis Depay – but he had a lot of others on his wishlist.

Louis van Gaal

In a recent interview, the Dutchman revealed that he compiled a shortlist of 10 players that he wanted to bring to Old Trafford but the deals never got done.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Van Gaal said: “I wanted Robert Lewandowski, but when this proved difficult I tried to get Gonzalo Higuain instead. Before I had arrived, I also spoke with the board about Neymar. If you are at United, you have to think big – he was also interesting for the club in terms of selling shirts, and I wanted to have quick wingers.

Louis van Gaal wanted Milner and Mane

“For that reason, I also tried to get Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez. Thomas Muller was on my wish list, too, and in central midfield, I wanted N’Golo Kante. I even tried to sign James Milner, who was already quite old but very multifunctional and possessed leadership skills.

“For the defence, I wanted Sergio Ramos and Mats Hummels, because ours wasn’t the strongest in building from the back. Those were my top targets, but we couldn’t get any of them. I don’t know why, because as the manager I wasn’t involved in any negotiations.

Louis van Gaal wanted Hummels and Ramos

“After I left, players like Mahrez and Kanté ended up at Manchester City and Chelsea, while United couldn’t get them. I found that very odd.”

Van Gaal was sacked by United in 2016, just two days after winning the FA Cup. He was succeeded by Jose Mourinho.

Read More About: ,

Related posts

Footballer forced to deny he’s Harry Maguire’s brother amid Mykonos controversy

Ciaran Clark played a role in getting Jeff Hendrick to Newcastle

Jamie Carragher refuses to believe claim about Harry Maguire arrest
This website uses cookies in order to offer you the most relevant information. Please accept cookies for optimal performance.