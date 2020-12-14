Louis van Gaal claims Donny van de Beek’s Man United move was a mistake

Louis van Gaal believes Donny van de Beek will live to regret his move to Manchester United.

While he has impressed when given the opportunity, Donny van de Beek has only started two Premier League games since his August move from Ajax.

Since the £35 million transfer, United’s use of Van de Beek has come in for considerable criticism with the Dutch midfielder’s agent slamming the Red Devils for his client’s lack of playing time.

Former United manager Louis van Gaal is the latest to weigh in on the debacle and he suggested that he knew from the very beginning that it would be a mistake for Van de Beek to make the move to Old Trafford.

“I hope his time will come, but I don’t think he made a good choice. I said that right away,” Van Gaal told Dutch television channel Ziggo.

“If you have Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, what position should van de Beek be in?

“He doesn’t have the qualities of Pogba and Fernandes. And now you see that Pogba often doesn’t start. Where should Van de Beek play then?

“I think you could have seen that beforehand. There are so many teams, which could have done better justice to him, also in the top division. He is a boy with many qualities.”

Bruno Fernandes tends to be the first name on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s teamsheet nowadays and while Paul Pogba started in Saturday’s Manchester derby, the United boss typically prefers to use three in midfield, with Scott McTominay and Fred occupying holding roles.

Van de Beek was an unused substitute against Manchester City and doesn’t seem to be in Solskjaer’s thoughts as much as he would have hoped.

