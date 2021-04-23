Louis Saha tells fans to stop expecting Paul Pogba to ‘be a Roy Keane’

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has praised the resurgent Paul Pogba but warned fans that the midfielder is never going to be a Roy Keane or Wayne Rooney.

Pogba is enjoying a brilliant season for United this term and appears to be much happier than he was in seasons gone by, although question marks remain about his future at Old Trafford.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola drew the ire of a number of United supporters earlier this season when he suggested that this season would be the Frenchman’s last with the Red Devils but he has since rowed back on those comments.

Because of his high profile and flamboyant nature, Pogba is always going to receive the lion’s share of the spotlight for his performances on the pitch – whether good or bad.

Pogba’s fellow Frenchman and former United forward, Louis Saha, is delighted to see the 28-year-old performing to his potential ever since Bruno Fernandes arrived at the club.

“I’m a big fan of Paul,” Saha told Genting Bet. “To be honest some games, like last season, he was alone. He was without Bruno, without the players around him playing with full confidence. Now all those forward players have ambition and energy, now Paul has no excuse.

“He’s really a top player that we can ask a lot because he’s able to do so much and provide so much for his team. Now it will be very important that his fitness will be totally right because he has been hit by Covid and a few injuries.

“I can’t wait to see him start the season with a proper pre-season, a proper set up of tactics with the manager to give him the platform to go and destroy the season. This is the potential.

“Of course, I don’t like when it comes to speculation and his agent comes and talks instead of him. In so many ways it brings the attention back to Paul when he doesn’t need that, he needs to let his football talk.

“This is where, as a fan, you get frustrated because he sends the wrong image. That’s not him, I’m sure. I know him well and the guy is strong, he will hold his ground, he will show that he is passionate but he’s not going to show weaknesses or be influenced by anyone. That’s the kind of situation we have with him. But he’s super motivated on his own.

“Paul isn’t going to be a Roy Keane or a Wayne Rooney, that’s not the same style or personality and we can’t ask him to be someone else. He’s going to be Paul Pogba.”

🗣 "Paul needs a bit of a reminder of why he's playing for Manchester United." Roy Keane on Paul Pogba's comments about Jose Mourinho and disagrees that he's had a big influence on Manchester United pic.twitter.com/Kj5ixCYyUG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 18, 2021

Pogba’s current United deal expires in June 2022 after the club opted to trigger the option to extend his contract by a year earlier this season.

Fernandes is reportedly holding off on signing an improved deal of his own until he receives assurances about Pogba’s future as the Portuguese playmaker sees his midfield partner as a crucial part in United’s progression.

Read More About: louis saha, Manchester United, Paul Pogba, roy keane