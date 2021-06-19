Louis Saha picks ‘best fit’ for Harry Kane amid links to Man United, Man City and Chelsea

“I can see United as the best fit for him.”

Louis Saha has backed Harry Kane to find success at Man United amid ongoing speculation linking the forward with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane remains one of the most highly sought-after centre-forwards in world football and he reportedly made his desire to leave Spurs known at the end of the most recent Premier League season.

The interest of clubs in need of a striker was immediately piqued but with the target of becoming the Premier League’s top scorer in his sights, it’s believed that Kane will look to stay in England.

That leaves a handful of clubs in with a chance of signing Kane and it’s believed that United, Man City and Chelsea are the front-runners for the 27-year-old’s signature.

Former United striker Saha has had his say on where Kane should go and, rather unsurprisingly, Old Trafford was his preferred destination for the English striker.

“You definitely look at your opportunity in life and you only have one career. There’s only one Harry Kane, he’s a top player, he deserves the best,” Saha told GamblingDeals.com.

“I don’t think that he has been at the team in the best position to win the league and I think this has been proven. They haven’t competed enough with at least Manchester City and Liverpool.

“I think the best move for him is to find the team with the best project that will guarantee him better prospects. When you look at moving to another country where maybe there is the need to adapt, United, like any team in England, would be the perfect fit.

“He knows the Premier League so he will adapt very quickly and it feels as if he’ll guarantee 30 goals a season, or at least 30 goal involvements because he’s going to score 20 and assist 10, easily. If you’ve got that to add to some already great players, I can see United as the best fit for him. Not because I’m a United fan, but because of the way he plays as well.

“The player we need more than ever is an out and out striker, which is why United went to [Edinson] Cavani, who is 34. The type of striker where he has that ability to be very reliable in his position, a core figure in the United team.

“Some have performed in this role very well, but not regularly. There have been patches of games where they were not there, but this guy doesn’t underperform, so it would be very good.”

