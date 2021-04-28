Louis Saha is of the opinion that former teammate Edwin van der Sar would be the ideal candidate to replace Ed Woodward at Manchester United.

It was announced last week that Woodward would be resigning from his role as United’s executive vice-chairman later this year and immediately, talk turned to his potential successor.

Former Red Devils goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar emerged as a leading candidate to take over from Woodward given the incredible work he’s done at Ajax.

And Saha, who played with Van der Sar at United and Fulham, believes the Dutchman would be the perfect appointment.

Comparing Van der Sar to United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Saha feels that the 50-year-old would not shy away from asking for guidance from the likes of Alex Ferguson if required.

“I love Edwin. I loved him when he was a team-mate of mine at Fulham and later at United and I’ve seen what he’s done at Ajax. I couldn’t love the guy more,” Saha told 888Sport.

“He has always been advanced; always forward-thinking. As a player he always reassured me because here was someone who wouldn’t take a light decision and he is still the same today.

“I’m not trying to give him publicity and don’t need to because what he’s done throughout his career speaks for itself. He is top drawer and would definitely have the humility to ask advice from David Gill or Sir Alex Ferguson so for me he would be a perfect fit at United.

“He has the same kind of philosophy as Ole. Both guys can look at others in the face and say what they think but at the same time they are humble.”

It’s reported that Woodward will ultimately pick his replacement at United.

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, ed woodward, edwin van der sar, louis saha, Manchester United