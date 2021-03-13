Liverpool teammates made fun of Mohamed Salah for agent’s tweet

If Mohamed Salah’s agent’s cryptic tweet was supposed to disrupt the Liverpool dressing room, it didn’t quite work out how Ramy Abbas might have hoped.

Speculation continues to mount about Mo Salah’s Liverpool future as the Egyptian forward has been linked with a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid this summer.

While the stats would suggest that Salah has nothing to be unhappy about, there have been examples of frustration etched on the 28-year-old’s face on occasion this season.

Salah couldn’t hide his dissatisfaction when he was withdrawn against Chelsea last week and after he made his way off the pitch, his agent Ramy Abbas took to social media.

A solitary full stop was all that Abbas’ tweet included and supporters immediately began reading into the post, with suggestions that the agent was hinting that Salah’s Liverpool career had come to an end.

A report in The Athletic on Liverpool’s struggles this season reveals that Salah’s teammates couldn’t help but make fun of the forward for his agent’s tweet.

. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) March 4, 2021

With 25 goals this season, Salah has more than double the tally of his closest challenger at Liverpool, Sadio Mane.

There have been rumours that Salah and Mane don’t quite see eye to eye, with former Reds forward Michael Owen sharing his “wild theory” that the Senegalese forward has lately been declining the chance to go to ground in the box as he does not want to give Salah the chance to score another penalty.

While the competitive nature of Salah and Mane is nothing new in terms of successful forward partnerships, it has raised questions about how the latter will respond to a season in which he’s played second fiddle to a degree.

As for Salah, it’s reported that he remains as popular as ever in the dressing room and is able to remove himself from the speculation that surrounds his future.

“Mo’s work insulates him from any fallout,” a source told The Athletic. “He is the darling of the sport science department and has barely missed a training session.

“He is popular, warm, funny and more self-deprecating than he can appear.”

Read More About: Liverpool, mohamed salah