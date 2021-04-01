Close sidebar

Liverpool assistant picks two Reds he’d take to ‘survive in a jungle’

by Darragh Murphy
Liverpool

It’s safe to say that Nathaniel Phillips has made quite the impact on Liverpool’s coaching staff.

After being somewhat thrown in at the deep end due to Virgil van Dijk’s injury earlier this season, Nathaniel Phillips has impressed at the back when called upon by Liverpool this term.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders is full of praise for the defender, who made his Premier League debut for the Reds last October, and revealed that Phillips would be one of two members of the current squad that he’d be confident to take to survive in a jungle with him.

“Nathaniel is an example where determination and respect can bring you, and an example how collectively this team and staff is working,” Lijnders told the club’s website.

“He puts his head where other players don’t put their feet. He has a heart like a lion. Probably if I need to survive in a jungle, the first two people I’d choose are Nathaniel and Millie [James Milner]!”

Phillips, whose father is Bolton legend Jimmy Phillips, spent a portion of last season on loan in Germany’s second division with Stuttgart but rose to the occasion with Liverpool this term and earned deserved praise for his performance in his Champions League debut last month.

Nathaniel Phillips

When asked if Phillips’ breakthrough into the Liverpool first team would be taken as inspiration by supporters, Lijnders was in little doubt.

“That’s absolutely true,” Lijnders responded.

“It’s not the first time this will happen in our club and not the last, for sure. The passion, the ambition, the love for the game will always make or break you.

“Luckily, we have many stories like that already. The willpower and character was the base of many of our boys to win with us. That gives me confidence that we will be back.”

