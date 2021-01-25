Liverpool looked into the possibility of signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos last week after the Greek defender had his Arsenal contract terminated by mutual consent.

The loss of Liverpool’s first-choice centre-halves has been a source of much frustration for Reds fans as Jurgen Klopp’s side has struggled to cope with the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez in recent months.

The defending Premier League champions have lacked the defensive solidity they enjoyed with Van Dijk at the heart of the defence and Liverpool have toyed with the idea of bringing in reinforcements to bolster the back four in the January transfer window.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool enquired about Sokratis Papastathopoulos after the 32-year-old left Arsenal last week but the pursuit amounted to nothing, with the Greek central defender reportedly set to join Olympiacos imminently.

Sokratis was a favourite of Klopp’s at Borussia Dortmund but a reunion at Anfield looks to be off the cards.

Klopp has reiterated that he is not in charge of signing players for Liverpool but the Reds boss has confirmed that he advised the club’s hierarchy on targets ahead of the winter transfer window.

“Of course someone else is making the decisions, it was always like this,” Klopp said.

“If people are surprised about that I cannot change that. The situation we have is we discuss on a daily basis.

“Could we improve something or not? I then make recommendations, but I cannot spend the money. I don’t make these decisions, I never did.”

Liverpool have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions and have fallen to fourth place in the Premier League table and the Reds could drop to sixth if Spurs and Everton win their games in hand.

