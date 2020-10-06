Harry Redknapp believes Liverpool may have missed a trick by not signing Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero on transfer deadline day.

Following the injury to Alisson and Sunday’s humiliating Premier League defeat to Aston Villa, Harry Redknapp suggested that Liverpool should have considered signing Sergio Romero before the window closed on Monday.

Romero reportedly wants to leave Manchester United after the return of Dean Henderson, who is set to provide competition for first-choice ‘keeper David De Gea at Old Trafford.

The Argentine goalkeeper’s wife slammed United on Monday after it became unlikely that Romero would be departing.

“You would have thought he (Romero) might have gone to Liverpool,” former Spurs boss Redknapp said on Sky Sports News.

🗣 "You thought he might of gone to Liverpool" Harry Redknapp is surprised Liverpool didn't come in for Sergio Romero#DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/UYlefB4iB4 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 5, 2020

“Liverpool need a goalkeeper more than Everton need a goalkeeper at the moment.

“If Alisson is out long-term, it could be vital for Liverpool.

“I don’t know who the No. 3 goalkeeper for Liverpool is – he might be experienced – but they’re going to need to make sure they have good backup because if Alisson is out for eight weeks, that’s a long time.”

Adrian started for Liverpool in Sunday’s 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa and he looked out of his depth as the Reds conceded seven goals for the first time since 1963.

Caoimhin Kelleher is next in the pecking order but is likely too inexperienced for Klopp to trust between the sticks after the international break.

It’s understood that Alisson could be out of action for close to two months after suffering a shoulder injury in a training session before the Villa game.

There didn’t seem to be any interest from Liverpool in United’s Romero, who was linked with a switch to Everton earlier this summer to provide competition for Jordan Pickford.

Everton ended up signing goalkeeper Robin Olsen on a season-long loan from Roma instead.

🔵 | We have completed the signing of goalkeeper Robin Olsen on a season-long loan from AS Roma. Welcome, Robin! #EFC — Everton (@Everton) October 5, 2020

Read More About: Harry Redknapp, Liverpool, Manchester United, sergio romero