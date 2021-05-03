Ex-Ireland international urges Liverpool to make a move for Sergio Aguero

Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Elliott believes Liverpool should strongly consider signing Sergio Aguero this summer.

Speculation around Sergio Aguero’s next club continues to swirl after it was announced earlier this year that the Argentine forward’s time at Manchester City will come to an end this summer.

While his 33rd birthday is approaching, Aguero clearly still has plenty to offer and there have been suggestions that the City legend could stay in the Premier League with a rival club.

Man United and Chelsea emerged as potential destinations for Aguero and it has now been suggested that Liverpool could be the perfect fit for the Argentina international.

Stephen Elliott, who began his professional career at City, urged Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to consider a move for Aguero in the summer.

“I mentioned him earlier on, Aguero. If I am the Liverpool manager, I am signing him 100 per cent,” Elliott said on Off The Ball.

“I watched him today and he still looks hungry in and around the goal. That central striker role, I think he could play in that position for this Liverpool team.

“I know you are talking about signing an ageing player again. You can plan for the future with the signing of some younger players but Liverpool need to do it now.

“I think Aguero could be a massive signing. Whether he would come and sign for a rival of City, I am not sure. It would be a gigantic signing for Liverpool. I think he would lift the place.”

Aguero has struggled with injuries this season but he has still shown glimpses of his remarkable talent when fit enough to feature and on Saturday, he scored another incredible goal, the 258th of his City career.

Liverpool have been encouraged to break up their front three by Reds great Jamie Carragher and with the finishing ability of Klopp’s forwards called into question this season, what better way to remedy that than bringing in one of the most reliable goalscorers in Premier League history?

