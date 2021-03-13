Liverpool youngster Rhys Williams admits being scared by Jurgen Klopp text

Liverpool youngster Rhys Williams admitted that he was terrified by the most recent text message he received from Jurgen Klopp.

In a new interview with YouTube channel UMM, Rhys Williams discussed his phone activity and what the Liverpool WhatsApp group is like.

Williams made his debut for the Reds last September amid an ongoing injury crisis for Jurgen Klopp’s side and he is still getting accustomed to his place within the first team squad.

The 20-year-old has been called upon on 13 occasions this season across various competitions and he opened up on his early experiences with his teammates and manager.

When asked about his last message from Klopp, Williams said: “There was one recently – ‘can you come and see me please.’

“I was scared!

“But it was just to discuss some stuff that I could do better in games, so it was nothing to be worried about. But I was nervous.”

Williams made his debut for Liverpool in the EFL Cup and made a number of European appearances before he made his Premier League bow against Spurs before Christmas.

Williams didn’t find out until late on December 16 that he would be called upon to start against Spurs in what turned out to be a 2-1 victory.

“I was nervous because I wasn’t starting at first, I was on the bench,” Williams said. “And then Joel Matip was meant to play.

Another dream turned into reality. Delighted to make my premier league debut and a huge win to go with it. We Go Again ! #lfc ⚽️🔴 pic.twitter.com/iKezMM35IK — Rhys Williams (@rhyswilliams01) December 16, 2020

“He had a problem with his back, so the boss and the first-team coach came to me and said ‘be ready because you are starting, Joel has failed his fitness test.’

“That was say five or six hours before the start of the game so I had to get my head together because that was my first game in the Premier League with Kane and Son up top.

“I was nervous but the boys helped me through it.”

Williams also revealed that the two most vocal members in the squad WhatsApp group are Liverpool’s captain and vice-captain, Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk.

“I’d probably say the captain or maybe Virg [is the most active in the WhatsApp group chat],” Williams said.

“Obviously [Van Dijk] has not been playing with his injury, so before every game he is wishing all the boys good luck and stuff like that.

“And the skipper is the one who is always replying first.”

