Liverpool in regular talks over 2021 move for Kylian Mbappe

For those who thought that Liverpool are doing well in the current transfer window, imagine the scenes if Kylian Mbappe arrives at Anfield next summer.

It was reported by The Times last week that Kylian Mbappe intended to tell Paris Saint-Germain that he plans to leave the Parc des Princes in 2021 in order to further his career.

Having missed out on the Champions League yet again this season, Mbappe is said to be looking for a new challenge and he has been linked with both Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Incidentally, those are the two clubs who are reportedly in regular contact with the French forward, who is still only 21 years old.

Breaking | Liverpool & Real Madrid in regular contact with Kylian Mbappé over a deal for next summer, according to tomorrow’s L’Équipe. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 21, 2020

According to a report that will appear in Tuesday’s edition of French publication l’Equipe, Liverpool and Real Madrid have made their interest in the player known and would be eager to take advantage of his desire to leave PSG.

It’s understood that Mbappe is a long-time admirer of the style of football that earned Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool their first Premier League title last season.

Considering his promise and the fact that his contract will have another year on it next summer, Mbappe won’t come cheap but he will likely be worth the investment for any club lucky enough to catch his eye.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, at first on loan and then for a fee of €165 million a year later, and he has developed into one of the world’s best players with 91 goals in 125 appearances for PSG.

After Mbappe won the Golden Boy award three years ago, reports emerged that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spent several hours speaking to the player in an attempt to persuade him to move to the Reds rather than PSG and that Mbappe was “charmed by Klopp’s eloquence and enthusiasm.”

Will that eloquence and enthusiasm pay dividends for Liverpool next summer? Only time will tell.

