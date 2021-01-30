Liverpool enquire about Premier League defender but table position could be stumbling block

Liverpool have looked into the possibility of signing Issa Diop after the Reds’ defensive crisis worsened midweek.

Liverpool’s hand may well be forced to bring in a new centre-half before Monday’s deadline after Fabinho and Joel Matip joined Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the injury list.

The Reds were initially hoping to hold out until the summer to bring in reinforcements but the current situation may mean that moves have to be made.

“In an ideal world it would be great that the short-term solution is the long-term solution as well,” Jurgen Klopp said this week. “I don’t know if we can do that, but we will see.”

The Athletic reports that a loan signing or free transfer may be the most likely course of action for Liverpool in order to plug the gap for the remainder of the season without overpaying.

All options are being explored, however, and it’s reported that Liverpool have enquired about the possibility of signing West Ham central defender Issa Diop.

The fact that there are just two points between Liverpool and West Ham in the table, however, could impact the details of any deal as the London club would likely demand an obligation to buy in any loan agreement for the Frenchman.

Torino’s Gleison Bremer remains a target for Liverpool but no official approach has been made, while Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi has also been mentioned as a potential cheap option.

Klopp is well aware that the January transfer window is a seller’s market and Liverpool’s desperation will only serve to increase the fees demanded by selling clubs.

Klopp explained: “You know the clubs where the centre-halves are obviously interesting because everyone is talking about them. Tell me if one of these clubs needs the money and needs to sell a player? And if they need money then they want crazy money.

“As a football fan you can sit at home and think: ‘They have to do something.’ But that’s not how it works. We see the situation. We lost probably two of the best centre-halves in the whole market in a period of six-seven weeks. For the whole season. That’s massive. And then you have to find solutions in that moment.

“The winter transfer market opens and everyone says: ‘Now you can do something.’ We try. We see the situation. We don’t close our eyes. But while we are doing that we have to find solutions and play football.”

