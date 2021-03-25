Liverpool fans clearly disagree with Sadio Mane’s claim about controversial ex-player

There are players from rival clubs who are less despised by Liverpool supporters than El Hadji Diouf.

Sadio Mane has just discovered how little Liverpool fans think of El Hadji Diouf after the current Reds star shared an image alongside the club’s controversial former forward.

Mane proudly proclaimed Diouf, who spent three years with Liverpool, the greatest player to ever come from Senegal.

“With the best player in the history of our dear country,” Mane wrote alongside the below photo.

It’s hard to believe that Mane has managed to spend four full seasons at Anfield without finding out the consensus about Diouf on the red half of Merseyside.

Mane’s followers quickly let him know, however.

“He couldn’t lace your boots lad,” one wrote.

Another added: “One of the best LFC signings (Mane) Vs Literally the worst LFC signing (Diouf)”

“Diouf is a horrible man. Liverpools worst ever signing,” read another comment.

Diouf infamously said he deeply regretted his move to Liverpool and has dedicated quite a bit of time since his 2005 departure to criticising some of the club’s legendary figures.

Having described Jamie Carragher as “a shit”, Diouf also mocked Steven Gerrard for his slip against Chelsea in 2014.

“I carried the national team for many years, 14 million fans on my shoulders,” Diouf said.

“When we won, it was thanks to me, when we lost, it was my fault. What I represented for Senegal, Gerrard never managed 100th of that for England. He has never done anything in the World Cup or the Euros.

“When I arrived at Liverpool, seeing as I just did what I wanted, he thought that I did not respect the club. But he downright killed his team by slipping against Chelsea. What goes around, comes around.”

Diouf scored just six goals in total for Liverpool before he was shipped off to Bolton and his career has been littered with controversy including multiple instances of spitting, an arrest for a nightclub brawl and several motoring offences.

Mane, meanwhile, has escaped controversy throughout his career and at the time of writing, he is currently three goals shy of Diouf’s Senegal record.

