Liverpool have agreed a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota.

It was a busy Friday for the Reds, who confirmed the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich just hours before it was reported that an even larger fee had been agreed for Diogo Jota.

Jota is due at Melwood today to complete his medical after putting pen to paper on a five-year deal with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It’s reported by the Liverpool Echo that the Portugal international will join for an initial sum of £41 million, likely rising to £45 million in add-ons.

Part of the Jota deal will see young Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever move to Wolves in a transfer worth £10 million plus add-ons.

Jota was not named in Wolves’ matchday squad for their Carabao Cup defeat to Stoke City on Thursday night and the 23-year-old was an unused substitute for Nuno Espirito Santo in Monday’s Premier League victory over Sheffield United.

Jota scored 26 goals in all competitions for Wolves over the past two seasons and has been the subject of interest from Klopp for some time.

Jota initially moved to Molineux on loan in 2017 after impressing for Porto on loan the previous season.

He was called up to the Portugal squad for the first time last year and while he was part of the Uefa Nations League-winning squad, Jota did not make his senior debut for his country until last November.

After securing their top target in Thiago, Liverpool wasted no time in getting another body through the door in the form of Jota, who Klopp hopes will provide some competition for his current free-flowing attacking triumvirate of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool still hope to be able to work out a deal for Watford’s Ismail Sarr before the transfer window closes on October 5.

