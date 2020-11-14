Leigh Griffiths apologises for ‘misunderstanding’ over Kyle Lafferty post

Leigh Griffiths has taken to social media to clarify why he liked a post that appeared to mock Kyle Lafferty.

After Scotland secured qualification to the Euros, supporters spotted Leigh Griffiths liking a social media post that featured a photograph of Kyle Lafferty crying.

Northern Ireland’s Lafferty left the pitch in tears after Northern Ireland failed to qualify after being beaten by Slovakia, just days after Lafferty’s sister passed away.

Lafferty sported a t-shirt with a picture of his sister in the warm-ups for the game at Windsor Park.

Griffiths has now released a statement on his Instagram stories, with the Scotland and Celtic striker dismissing suggestions that he was making light of Lafferty’s heartbreaking family loss.

Griffiths apologised to the former Rangers forward, as well as the Lafferty family, for what he described as a “misunderstanding.”

He wrote: “After last night’s win, I want to state that I was NOT slagging Kyle Lafferty for losing a family member, that is the lowest of the low and not the type of person I am.

“The picture was in a Northern Ireland strip and the fact they DIDN’T qualify and we did, which has been a huge achievement for the entire nation!

“Everyone gets carried away and people think I liked it because his sister died, absolutely not.

“We won, they didn’t, we’ve been mocked for years about failure, but we did it.

“I want to APOLOGISE unreservedly for any MISUNDERSTANDING there has been towards Kyle and his family. Don’t deserve what I’ve been sent, but I’ve had enough and something needed to be said on the matter!”

READ NEXT – Ryan Christie gives emotional interview after Scotland qualify for Euros

Read More About: Kyle Lafferty, leigh griffiths