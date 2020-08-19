Ryan Nolan may be handed a huge opportunity as Leicester are reportedly considering a move for the Irish youngster.

After recently dropping down the leagues in Italy, first with Arezzo and then on loan with Giana Erminio, Ryan Nolan is now said to be keen on a move to England and Leicester are not the only club looking at him.

Nolan, who found himself on cusp of breaking into Inter Milan’s first-team squad under former manager Luciano Spaletti only a couple of years ago, feels he would be better served competing for a place in England rather than settling for Serie C.

The Irish Sun reports that Leicester have been keeping a close eye on Nolan and Brendan Rodgers is considering a move for the 21-year-old.

The report states that Nolan’s current club is willing to let the defender leave Arezzo for free but will demand a significant sell-on clause be included.

Should a move to the King Power Stadium come to fruition, Nolan would find himself behind Jonny Evans and Caglas Soyuncu in the pecking order but he would represent some much-needed squad depth for Rodgers.

If a quicker path to first-team football in England is important, Nolan may entertain approaches from Norwich and Blackburn, with both Championship clubs also monitoring the centre-half.

Nolan was linked with a move to Leeds United last summer but the move fell through.

Nolan was born in Ireland but moved to Spain as a kid. He has represented the Republic of Ireland at underage level.

“When I was about eight I moved to Spain with my family, my Mam, my Dad and my brother and I was just playing football there,” Nolan told Pundit Arena last year.

“I started playing football when I was about three or four, even back in Ireland just playing in my garden, I always had a ball and I’d put my little brother in goals all the time and try to score on him! I just love football really.

“When I got to Spain I started playing straight away, I met new friends and I kept playing and playing. Then I was in this tournament between provinces in Spain, like the equivalent of Munster vs Leinster and we played this team in Barcelona and I played very well in the two games and that’s where the Inter scout saw me.”

