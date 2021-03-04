Former Man United star admits he is ‘still not quite sure about Bruno Fernandes’

Share and Enjoy !

Lee Sharpe has not yet been convinced that Bruno Fernandes is the superstar that so many make him out to be.

Recently, there has been significant criticism of Bruno Fernandes’ performances against the bigger Premier League teams and Lee Sharpe has gone a step further by suggesting that the Portuguese playmaker has “not really done anything” apart from convert penalties.

Fernandes drew comparisons to former United greats such as Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo with his immediate impact after he arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting last year.

0 – Last night was the 24th time Bruno Fernandes has completed 90 minutes in a Premier League match for Manchester United but the first time he hasn't attempted a shot at goal. Reliance. pic.twitter.com/pjkHxFb4Uc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2021

But Sharpe, who won three Premier League titles with United, is not so confident in Fernandes’ ability to deliver trophies to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Sharpe has claimed that Fernandes loses possession too frequently and raised doubts about the 26-year-old’s status as a world class player.

“Over the last few months I’m not really sure you could say Bruno Fernandes has performed in the big games,” Sharpe told Ladbrokes at the launch of 5-A-Side Bet on the Manchester Derby.

“I know everyone is raving about him and I’ll probably get slagged off for it but I’m still not quite sure about Bruno.

“He did come in and set the world alight but since then – apart from penalties – he’s not really done anything.

“For me, he seems to give the ball away far too cheaply and he’s not getting as involved as I’d like.

“Whether it’s down to where the manager is playing him or Ole’s instructions on what he wants him to do, he just doesn’t seem to be getting involved anywhere near as much as he used to.

“It’s always going to be harder playing against the top teams, but that’s when you want your key players to stand up and produce something magical, but sometimes I feel like United sort of wing it in those games.

“They don’t really have a plan. Yes, they move it around and they pass the wall well but if they come up against a well-organised defence, they struggle to create anything and I don’t think they have a real plan in place at times.”

