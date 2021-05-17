“He just gives the ball away a little bit too cheaply at times.”

Lee Sharpe is not quite on board the Bruno Fernandes hype train just yet as the Manchester United legend raised doubts about the true quality of the Portuguese playmaker.

Fernandes remains one of the favourites for the Premier League PFA Player of the Year award after a quite remarkable campaign for the Red Devils but Sharpe revealed “the jury is still out” for him despite the fact that Fernandes has scored 40 goals since arriving at Old Trafford 17 months ago.

Sharpe insisted that Fernandes has a tendency to give the ball away too cheaply for his liking as he explained why the 26-year-old is not quite on the level of Kevin De Bruyne.

Sharpe, who won three Premier League titles with United, suggested that Fernandes still has a lot to prove if he is to be considered one of the best players in England’s top flight.

“The jury is still out for me on Bruno Fernandes in terms of him being one of the very top players in the league,” Sharpe told GentingBet.

“He does something magical; he’ll spray a pass somewhere or score a decent goal, or a free kick, and then he’ll spend 10-15 minutes of the game giving the ball away really cheaply.

“I’m not sure whether that’s just a form thing that he’s going through – or whether it’s actually him as a player.

“So, I’m reserving judgement at the moment whether he’s one of the best in the league – I think De Bruyne is right up there in the top three players in the league, I’m not sure Bruno gets into that top three.

“I mean he’s scored plenty of goals again, a lot of penalties, but for me, when I’ve watched the games – he just gives the ball away a little bit too cheaply at times – when you really need him to hold the ball up or keep the ball.”

