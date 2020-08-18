Leaked images of Man United third kit have not gone down well

If these leaked images of the Man United third kit turn out to be accurate, it’s going to take a lot of getting used to.

United unveiled their new home kit earlier this month while the new away strip was worn for the first time in the Red Devils’ Europa League semi-final defeat to Sevilla on Sunday.

Now, we just await the release of the new Man United third kit.

Leaked images of what appeared to be a new Man United third kit appeared on the usually-reliable FootyHeadlines.com on Monday.

Complete with the club badge and logos of manufacturer adidas and main sponsor Chevrolet, the third kit features a ‘dazzle camo’ black and white design that’s not the easiest on the eye.

It’s rumoured that the shorts of the Man United third kit will also feature the ‘dazzle camo’ design, although it should be mentioned that this is not an official club unveiling and many kit leaks turn out to be false.

Throughout United’s partnership with adidas, fans have grown accustomed to largely plain designs but this would most definitely be a departure from the norm if the leaked images prove to be legitimate.

Adidas has been designing United’s kits since the beginning of the 2015/16 season.

Speaking at the commencement of the partnership between club and manufacturer, adidas Group CEO Herbert Hainer said: We are excited to team up with Manchester United, one of the most successful and most loved football clubs globally. Our new partnership with Manchester United clearly underlines our leadership in football and will help us to further strengthen our position in key markets around the world.

“At the same time, this collaboration marks a milestone for us when it comes to merchandising potential. We expect total sales to reach 1.5 billion GBP during the duration of our partnership.”

