Lawyer issue got in the way of Roberto Carlos’ move to Chelsea

Roberto Carlos has revealed how close he came to signing for Chelsea in 2007.

After 11 years with Real Madrid, Roberto Carlos had two options available for his next career move and one of them was a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, managed by Jose Mourinho at the time, were very interested in adding Carlos to their squad after winning the FA Cup and finishing second in the Premier League table the previous season.

The legendary Brazilian left-back has explained how the switch to Chelsea fell apart at the final hurdle due to a problem with lawyers.

“I had two proposals, Fenerbahce and Chelsea,” Carlos told Goal. “Chelsea didn’t work out so I signed for Fenerbahce.

“But, with Chelsea, it got very close. It was literally agreed and I just had to go there and sign the contract.

“It was just a week before I signed for Fenerbahce and I had been to Paris to meet both Roman Abramovich and (former chief executive) Peter Kenyon.

“Unfortunately, in the final moments something didn’t work out just before finalising, which happens a lot in football. There was an issue with the lawyer.

“It was all agreed, though, and I am 100 per cent sure I would have done well in the Premier League and it would have suited my characteristics.”

Carlos’ near-switch to Chelsea was not the only time that the full-back had the opportunity to move to a Premier League club as Aston Villa entered the race for Carlos in the mid-1990s.

Carlos had already established himself as a mainstay in the Brazil national team when Villa, under the management of Brian Little, came calling but the left-back ended up in Serie A.

“I was still playing in Brazil with Palmeiras when Aston Villa came in for me in 1995 but they couldn’t afford the deal,” Carlos said. “After that, I went to Inter.”

