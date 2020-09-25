Laurent Koscielny issues apology to Arsenal over controversial video

Laurent Koscielny has finally apologised to Arsenal supporters over last year’s video that turned so many fans against him.

After signing for Bordeaux last summer, Laurent Koscielny announced himself to his new club’s fans in a video that saw him proudly shed himself of the Arsenal shirt and unveil a Bordeaux jersey underneath.

The fact that a former captain would attempt to disrespect Arsenal like that didn’t sit well with some club legends, who slammed Koscielny.

Nouveau joueur, nouveau maillot, retrouvez-le dès maintenant ici ➡ https://t.co/6Jb2BRKbIo pic.twitter.com/eCfsGaSUYS — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) August 6, 2019

Legendary Gunners striker Ian Wright retweeted the announcement video with a message for Koscielny, writing: “You should be ashamed for the way you’ve left the club after 9 years! Got what you wanted and still trying to have a dig.”

Koscielny, who made over 350 appearances for Arsenal, has finally apologised for the stunt and insisted that he didn’t anticipate such a hostile reaction from the fanbase.

This hurts. The level of disrespect 😤😤 You should be ashamed for the way you've left the club after 9 years! Got what you wanted and still trying to have a dig 👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾 Hope it's worth it in the long run. https://t.co/7ShuTVss2u — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 6, 2019

13 months on from his £4.5 million switch to Ligue 1, Koscielny expressed regrets about the way his arrival at Bordeaux was announced.

“I had nine incredible years there, lots of memories with this club,” Koscielny told French media.

“I know that my announcement video at Bordeaux caused a bit of a stir, I want to apologise to the fans for that.

“I didn’t expect it to affect them in the way that it did.”

During his time at the Emirates, Koscielny became a fan favourite and his early performances for Arsenal earned the centre-half his first call-up to the France squad in 2011.

The defender wore the armband sporadically from 2015 onwards but was named permanent Arsenal captain by Unai Emery in 2018, following the retirement of Per Mertesacker.

Koscielny made only 17 Premier League appearances under Emery before he forced through a move to Bordeaux.

