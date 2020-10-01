Landon Donovan’s team walks off pitch after alleged homophobic slur

San Diego Loyal walked off the pitch on Wednesday night after allegations that a Phoenix Rising player directed a homophobic slur at one of their players.

San Diego, managed by Landon Donovan, opted to forfeit their USL Championship match after a homophobic slur was allegedly aimed at midfielder Collin Martin, who is an openly gay player.

Donovan explained his understanding of the incident in a video on the club’s official Twitter account after his players walked off.

“Our guys, to their immense credit, just said, ‘We’re not going to stand for this,'” Donovan said.

Landon Donovan on why the team decided to forfeit tonight's match against Phoenix Rising FC. #SDvPHX pic.twitter.com/7BcqzZBSrV — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) October 1, 2020

“They were very clear in that moment that they were giving up all hopes of making the playoffs, even though they were beating one of the best teams in the league handedly.

“But they said that doesn’t matter, there’s things more important in life and we have to stick up for what we believe in. And so they made the decision to walk off.”

Donovan explained that Martin, who was sent off on the stroke of half-time, told the fourth official about the homophobic abuse and his teammates insisted that they would not continue after the break if the alleged offender wasn’t taken off.

When Phoenix’s head coach refused to make the substitution, the Loyal walked off the pitch with a 3-1 lead.

In the first half a member of Phoenix Rising used a homophobic slur directed at Collin Martin. In response we have decided to walk off the pitch in protest. — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) October 1, 2020

The USL Championship is investigating the incident according to the below statement on the official website.

“We are aware of the alleged use of a homophobic slur in tonight’s match between San Diego Loyal SC and Phoenix Rising FC. Foul and abusive language of any type has absolutely no place in our society and will not be tolerated in USL matches. An investigation is currently underway to determine the facts surrounding the incident and more information will be provided as soon as it is available.”

During San Diego’s game last week against LA Galaxy’s reserve side, Loyal’s Elijah Martin was racially abused by Omar Ontiveros, who has since been released by LA Galaxy II.

READ NEXT – Pundit Arena Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 157

Read More About: landon donovan, San Diego Loyal