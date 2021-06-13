Kylian Mbappe explains what bothered him about Olivier Giroud comments

They’re not the first teammates to have an issue with each other and they won’t be the last.

Kylian Mbappe looked to set the record straight on his recent spat with Olivier Giroud when the Paris Saint-Germain talisman spoke about Giroud’s recent comments at a press conference on Sunday.

Giroud seemed to take a veiled swipe at Mbappe after France’s final warm-up game against Bulgaria, when the Chelsea forward suggested that he was not receiving the ball despite making dangerous runs.

While he didn’t mention Mbappe by name, many felt that his remarks were aimed at the 22-year-old.

Mbappe admitted on Sunday that he was “a little affected” by Giroud’s comments but the PSG star insisted that he was more irked that Giroud discussed it publicly rather than privately in the dressing room when Mbappe congratulated his teammate on his late brace.

“I spoke with Olivier Giroud. Everyone knows what happened,” Mbappe said, via Goal.com.

Kylian Mbappe responds to Olivier Giroud

“It is true that I was a little affected by it. But we are not going to make a big deal about it because we are here to represent France, that is the most important thing.

“What he said didn’t bother me more than that, I’m a striker and I’ve had this feeling 365 times in a game.

“I congratulated him in the locker room, he didn’t say anything to me and then I heard from the press. He didn’t say anything bad. It’s more the fact of talking about it publicly, I would have preferred to let him come and be even more vocal in the locker room.

“But that’s not a problem, these are small trifles. The team does not need us to get in the way.”

While Mbappe is a certain starter for France’s Euro 2020 opener against Germany, the same can’t be said for Giroud after Karim Benzema was passed fit despite picking up a knock earlier this week.

