Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms offers from football clubs after MMA retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that he would seriously consider “interesting” offers to fulfil his lifelong dream of playing professional football.

Nurmagomedov, who retired from mixed martial arts last year, is a massive football fan and at the age of 32, ‘The Eagle’ admitted that he would entertain the opportunity to make a serious go at the beautiful game.

Nurmagomedov surprised many when he hung up his gloves last October after successfully defending his UFC lightweight title against Justin Gaethje and extending his perfect professional record to 29-0 in the process.

He has now revealed that he’s received some offers from clubs since retiring as the most dominant lightweight in MMA history.

“A lot of football clubs have made offers but I would have to get in football shape,” Nurmagomedov said in a Q & A on his Facebook page.

“Football shape is a little different than MMA [shape]. When you have to fight in MMA or play in football, they are two different things.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a diehard football fan

“But if some club made me an interesting offer, I’m going to accept it.

“This was my childhood dream because I love football. I’ve followed football since I was a child. It was my first love.”

Citing both Cristiano Ronaldo and his Brazilian namesake as favourite players, Nurmagomedov claimed that he’s always preferred football over MMA.

“Football is on another level,” added Nurmagomedov, who has previously shown glimpses of some impressive skills with the ball at his feet.

“I like MMA, I like fighting MMA and I like competition with people who are the best fighters in the world.

“But football, for me, is the best sport.”

Dana White had hoped to convince Nurmagomedov to return for one last fight but the UFC President admitted defeat in March, confirming Nurmagomedov’s retirement.

