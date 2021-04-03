Key factor went against Roy Keane as Celtic look set to appoint Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe has emerged as clear favourite to take over at Celtic as the likes of Roy Keane and Chris Wilder drift in the betting to replace Neil Lennon.

It’s widely reported that Celtic are in talks to appoint Howe as Lennon’s successor and, apparently, the former Bournemouth manager’s name was always close to the top of Celtic’s wishlist.

At one stage last week, Keane was frontrunner in the betting but a BBC report on the Celtic manager race suggests that any move for the Irishman was never likely to happen.

The report from BBC Scotland’s sports news correspondent Chris McLaughlin also pinpoints a key factor that went against Keane’s candidacy for the Parkhead position.

While Celtic were eager to appoint a high-profile name, the Hoops were determined to hire someone with a proven track record in management and Keane didn’t quite fit the bill in that regard.

Keane has been out of management for a decade, having most recently been in charge of Ipswich Town between 2009 and 2011.

Howe’s superior managerial experience, coupled with the respect he earned from his two spells with the Cherries, ultimately made him frontrunner for the Celtic job.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has suggested that Howe “could be absolutely perfect” for the club as it aims to rebound from the concession of the Scottish Premiership to fierce rivals Rangers.

“He’s just what Celtic need at the moment because there’s a rebuild required and he’s got previous for that,” Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column.

“Bournemouth were in a real state when he went into that post. On the brink of oblivion. Yet he built them up from scratch and got them into the Premier League. That was a remarkable achievement.

“So was keeping them in the top flight for five years. The wheels came off a bit at the end, but it’s hard to be critical. There was only so long a club of that size could keep punching above their weight.

“Howe speaks well, he knows what he is doing and he’ll be aware of every aspect before he signs.

“This would be a big coup for Celtic. Howe is highly regarded in England and this is a move which will attract attention.”

