Kevin De Bruyne reveals extent of injury after sickening clash with Antonio Rudiger

Thankfully, the Belgian playmaker is back home and resting up.

Kevin De Bruyne spent Saturday night in hospital after being unable to finish the Champions League final due to an injury he picked up following a clash with Antonio Rudiger.

De Bruyne left the pitch in tears and sporting a black eye after a body check from Rudiger flattened the Manchester City talisman, earning Rudiger a yellow card.

De Bruyne’s run was clearly blocked by the Chelsea defender and after a lengthy discussion among City’s medical team, the decision was made to withdraw the Belgian and replace him with Gabriel Jesus.

“Hi guys just got back from the hospital,” De Bruyne tweeted on Sunday morning.

“My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now.

“Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back.”

The loss of De Bruyne an hour into the Champions League final made City’s already tough task of clawing their way back into the game all the more difficult.

Chelsea managed to hold out for the remainder of the match, with Kai Havertz’s first-half goal proving to be decisive as Thomas Tuchel’s side triumphed over City in Porto.

Guardiola hadn’t spoken to De Bruyne prior to his post-match media obligations but the City boss praised his players for their bravery throughout.

“It was a tight game and I think, being the first time in the Champions League (final), we played a really good final,” Guardiola told the club’s website.

“We showed courage, especially in the second half.

“It’s not easy to play this competition for all of us, it’s our first time (in the final) but we did everything.

“I just want to congratulate the players for an exceptional season and the game they played today.”

