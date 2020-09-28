Roy Keane has spoken for a lot of Manchester United supporters about the importance of investment for his former club in the coming days.

Reacting to United’s start to the season, Keane painted a stark picture of the kind of pressure that Ole Gunnar Solskaer will find himself under this term.

United needed a dramatic penalty after the final whistle against Brighton to secure their first win of the Premier League season, a week after a lethargic performance in defeat to Crystal Palace.

😬 "There are worrying signs already" 🗣️ "The honeymoon period is well and truly over for Ole" Roy Keane has not been impressed with Manchester United's start to the season 📺 Watch MNF now on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/djS5FpeQSp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2020

Keane discussed his former club’s desperate need to bring in some late additions before the October 5 deadline if they are to have any hope of improving on last season.

“If they don’t invest in the next week then there are tough days ahead for Man United,” Keane said on Monday Night Football.

Keane was also in little doubt about the pressure ex-teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will find himself under if United finish outside the top four this season.

The Republic of Ireland legend predicted that Solskjaer will find himself out of a job if United fail to secure a spot in the top four, while he may even need a trophy to keep his position as United manager.

“I think the remit will be different for Ole this year,” Keane said.

“I think last year, they’d have been saying to get in the top four. I know he got to three semi-finals but I think it’ll be higher this year.

“I think they’ll certainly have to get a little bit closer to Liverpool and Man City. The points total cannot be the same as it has been over the past three or four years.

“I think Ole will have to get his hands on a trophy this season. The honeymoon period is certainly over for Ole and I think the pressure starts to mount now, particularly with performances like they’ve had over the past week or so.”

