Kasper Schmeichel complained to referee about laser before Harry Kane penalty

“I told the referee and he went to say something to the other officials.”

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has broken his silence on the use of a laser by at least one England fan during Wednesday night’s Euro 2020 semi-final.

Schmeichel put in an incredible performance against England and he saved an extra-time penalty from Harry Kane but the Danish ‘keeper was unable to react to the follow-up as Kane fired home and sent England into Sunday’s final.

After the winning goal, footage surfaced online showing a laser shone on Schmeichel’s face as he prepared for the penalty.

Kasper Schmeichel complained to the referee about a laser

Schmeichel has now revealed that he complained about his vision being obscured by a laser in the second half but the Leicester stopper admitted that he didn’t even notice it during Kane’s penalty.

“Yes, I did not experience it on the penalty kick because it was behind me on my right side,” Schmeichel said.

“But I experienced it in the second half. I told the referee and he went to say something to the other officials.”

Uefa have opened disciplinary proceedings against England for the targeting of Danish players with a laser pointer, as well as for the disturbance during the pre-match national anthem and for the lighting of fireworks by English supporters.

Reflecting on Denmark’s remarkable journey at Euro 2020, Schmeichel took to social media to praise his nation’s fans.

“Having the opportunity to play a European Championship at home, and at the same time represent my country in a European Championship semi-final is one of the greatest things I have experienced,” Schmeichel wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kasper Schmeichel (@kasperschmeichel)

“Words cannot describe this journey we have been on and all that we have been through. I am incredibly proud of the team, staff and the way we have grown together with the whole nation. Wherever you look – in any sport, in any country – I do not think you will find a better squad and staff in terms of personalities and unity.

“In addition, we have received the greatest support and encouragement from the best fans in the world and I have never experienced anything like it. I am so proud to represent Denmark.

“You were there when we needed you most. You have shown the whole world what it means to be Danish. That’s been the recipe for the last few weeks’ fantastic journey, and I’m sure we’ll build on that in the future. This is just the beginning. Thank you very much, Denmark.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: England, Euro 2020, harry kane, kasper Schmeichel