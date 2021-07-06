Kasper Schmeichel has hilarious response to ‘coming home’ question

“Has it ever been home?”

Kasper Schmeichel has dismissed the significance of stopping “football coming home” ahead of Denmark’s Euro 2020 semi-final against England on Wednesday night.

Anyone who has been keeping track of England’s progress at Euro 2020 has likely heard the famous song, Three Lions, being belted out at some stage.

At a press conference ahead of England vs Denmark, Schmeichel was asked, “You may have heard the phrase ‘It’s coming home’ – what would it mean for you to stop it from coming tomorrow night?”

Kasper Schmeichel responds to “coming home” question

The Denmark and Leicester goalkeeper had the perfect response.

“Has it ever been home? I mean, have you ever won it?” Schmeichel answered, referring to the fact that, unlike Denmark, England have never won a European Championship.

Denmark seem to be the neutrals’ preferred team to go all the way at Euro 2020, not only because they are likely the last remaining underdogs in the tournament but due to the distressing incident involving Christian Eriksen last month.

Being one of the leaders of the Danish national team and considering England’s 4-0 victory over Ukraine in the quarter-finals, Schmeichel is expected to be kept busy in Wednesday’s semi-final.

Schmeichel’s father, Euro 1992 winner Peter, has backed his son to be ready for the potential penalty shootout if a winning goal cannot be found between England and Denmark at Wembley.

“I am sure he would feel the same as I did – that it is yet another challenge,” Peter Schmeichel told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“I think one thing he will think of is the last time Denmark were in the European Championships semi-finals, Denmark did win on penalties so he can bring that into it.”

