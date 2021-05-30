Kai Havertz tells reporter he ‘doesn’t give a f**k’ about price tag after Champions League triumph

When you score the deciding goal in a Champions League final, you can be forgiven for dropping an F-bomb or two.

Kai Havertz wrote his name in the history books by firing home to deliver Chelsea’s second-ever Champions League trophy.

The goal came towards the end of a back-and-forth first half against Manchester City, with Havertz breaking the deadlock after 42 minutes.

City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko was slammed for his role in the goal, which came when Chelsea’s Mason Mount played a perfectly weighted pass into the feet of Havertz, who rounded Ederson and made no mistake by slotting the ball into an empty net.

“I really don’t know what to say. It’s an incredible feeling,” Havertz said in his post-match interview. “We deserved this and now we celebrate.

Kai Havertz goal

“I waited a long time (to score in Champions League) and now I’ve done it. I just want to thank my family, my parents, my brother, my sister, my grandmother, my girlfriend – they’re all here in the stadium. I worked 15 years for that moment!”

The interview was then interrupted by jubilant Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who embraced Havertz and paid tribute to his teammate.

“He deserves that, you know? He had a tough season but this guy has a top mentality,” Azpilicueta said of Havertz.

“He’s going to be a superstar. He is already. He won us the Champions League and not only that but he ran like crazy. That’s teamwork! That’s why he deserves that.”

Then came the hilarious moment, when reporter Des Kelly asked Havertz whether he feels he’d justified his significant price tag with his goal in the final.

Chelsea spent £62 million, potentially rising to £71 million with add-ons, for Havertz last summer but the 21-year-old had no interest in talking about his transfer fee.

“To be honest, right now. I don’t give a f**k about that,” Havertz answered.

“We won the f**king Champions League!”

