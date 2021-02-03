Jurgen Klopp pays wonderful tribute to Adam Lallana ahead of Anfield return

Jurgen Klopp dedicated a portion of his programme notes for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion to an Adam Lallana tribute.

Adam Lallana left Liverpool last summer, ending his six-year spell with the Reds, but the midfielder will be back at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp recalled how Lallana responded with humility when the Liverpool manager described him as a club legend upon his departure.

Klopp joked that he’d be able to write a book about Lallana and the German suggested that the only times he doesn’t look forward to watching Lallana play is when it’s against Liverpool.

“Our visitors today have many talented players but there is one we are very familiar with at LFC,” Klopp wrote in his programme notes.

“I will have to stop myself saying too much on Adam Lallana because I could write a book. And I have to be respectful to the fact he is our opponent today… he wants to beat us and we him.

“But I must mention what a special person he was for us – and in truth remains so. When he left, I described him as a Liverpool legend for his contribution and I read somewhere recently he felt a little embarrassed by that. But he absolutely shouldn’t. It’s a status he has earned and then some.

“Thirty-six Premier League matches a season I look forward to seeing Adam play. There are two when I do not… today is one of those.”

Lallana, who moved to Liverpool for £25 million in the summer of 2014, made 178 appearances for the Reds and while he played less of a role in his latter years at Anfield, he will always have his Premier League and Champions League winner’s medals to fondly remember what he accomplished under Klopp.

The 32-year-old has made 15 appearances for Brighton since his move and Klopp has made no secret of his admiration for the style of football that Lallana is playing under Seagulls manager Graham Potter.

