It comes as no surprise that every single detail matters to Jurgen Klopp.

While many scoffed when Jurgen Klopp insisted on bringing in a dedicated throw-in coach, it’s no coincidence that the chances created by Liverpool from throw-in opportunities have increased in recent seasons.

It turns out that Klopp also has a little pre-match habit that, according to some opposition players over the years, really gets in their heads.

According to Brighton striker Glenn Murray, Klopp will stand on the centre-circle and stare intently as Liverpool’s opponents are warming up, which can affect players’ concentration before a ball is even kicked.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murray revealed: “Jurgen Klopp does this thing before the game, I don’t know if anyone’s noticed it.

“So he’ll walk right up to the halfway line and stand right on the spot and he’ll just stare into the opposition half. It’s really off-putting.

“He just stands on the halfway line and just watches the opposition warm up.

“It really throws you the first time it happens because you’re like, ‘what is he doing? He’s not even looking at his own team, he’s just watching us’.

“He won’t break his view, he’ll just keep watching the whole time.”

Darren Bent confirmed Murray’s story and revealed he too experienced the Klopp warm-up stare.

Bent also revealed that then-Derby manager Nigel Pearson confronted the Liverpool boss when he saw what was going on.

Bent added: “It’s funny Glenn says that because when I was at Derby, we played Liverpool in a cup game.

“We were warming up and he did the exact same thing. He stood on the halfway line and watched us warm up.

“It took Nigel Pearson, who was in charge at the time, to go, ‘what’s going on here?’

“He walked up to Jurgen Klopp and went, ‘is everything alright?’ He said ‘yeah, yeah, yeah’ and trotted away.”

