Jurgen Klopp: When This Virus Is Gone Then We Will Have A Party Together

It’s easy to understand why rival supporters find it difficult to dislike Jurgen Klopp.

It’s even easier to understand why Liverpool fans worship the ground Jurgen Klopp walks on.

On Wednesday evening, Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time and the multiple fireworks displays outside Anfield as the final moments ticked down against Chelsea showed the excitement on Merseyside.

Klopp has not only turned the Reds into winners but he turned them into entertainers and his side put in a thrilling performance against Chelsea, earning a 5-3 victory over Frank Lampard’s men.

When the celebrations kicked off and the long wait finally came to a close, Sky Sports caught a moment with Klopp and he gave a typically brilliant interview.

"Drink what you want, but you have to prepare for a party I don't know when!" 🍾 Jurgen Klopp reacts after lifting the Premier League trophy! 👑pic.twitter.com/053z7jRr8J — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 22, 2020

The German said: “Five years ago I asked you to change from doubters to believers. I said the minute before the press conference I had no idea that I would ask it but I asked it and you did it! You made this happen.

“We should all celebrate together at home, safely. Drink what you want but you have to prepare for a party.

“I don’t know when but when this bullshit virus is gone then we will have a party all together. Make sure you are ready then! Thank you very much.”