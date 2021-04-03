Jurgen Klopp reveals how Trent Alexander-Arnold reacted to England snub

Jurgen Klopp has expressed surprise about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s omission from the most recent England squad.

There was plenty of disagreement with Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave Alexander-Arnold out of his squad for the World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t understand why Southgate didn’t call upon Alexander-Arnold in the international break and the Liverpool manager revealed that he had planned to be without the right-back for the two weeks.

“I was surprised when he didn’t get the call up,” Klopp told the Liverpool Echo. “I hadn’t even thought about it (being a possibility). I didn’t plan at all with him.

“We had sessions planned for after the call-ups and players who were going on international duties had time off, and Trent was in that group just to show how surprised I was about it.

“Then he showed up in training and we could see he didn’t go away.

“If Trent Alexander-Arnold is not in the squad of England then England must have an extremely good squad. I respect the decision, of course I do. But I didn’t understand it.”

With just a couple of months before England reconvene ahead of the European Championships, Alexander-Arnold will have to close out the season in impressive style if he is to regain his place in the squad.

Klopp revealed that the 22-year-old didn’t let his head drop after the recent omission and put in extra effort in training over the past fortnight.

“He trained at an extremely high level and he showed a reaction when there is no need to do so,” Klopp said. “He was really ‘in’ the sessions so that was good. He enjoyed the sessions a lot.

“He is a very ambitious boy, I know he wants to be in the England squad and he will try everything to be there again.

“For Trent, not everything went perfectly so far. He had games where he didn’t perform – they were long ago, but he had them – and he had to learn.”

