Jurgen Klopp discusses texts from Alex Ferguson but doesn’t wonder about Man United job

Jurgen Klopp insists he has a friendly relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson but the German has never wondered how his career would have played out if he was picked to succeed the legendary Manchester United manager.

When Alex Ferguson announced that the 2012/13 season would be his last as Man United boss, he played a considerable role in picking his replacement and Jurgen Klopp was one name that was considered.

The fact that Klopp had recently signed a new deal with Borussia Dortmund ultimately resulted in United looking at other targets before finally settling on David Moyes as the man to fill the biggest boots in Premier League history.

Klopp ended up making the move to Liverpool in 2015 and he has never taken the time to ponder what might have been if he had taken over at Old Trafford.

“I never thought how it would have been at Manchester, not once. Not for one second,” Klopp said ahead of Sunday’s clash between Liverpool and United.

“I’m completely fine here, I’m in the right place. That’s all good.

“Even the weather is better in Liverpool than Manchester for some reason!”

Klopp and Ferguson speak to each other quite regularly, with the former famously calling Fergie at 4am to celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League title win.

Ferguson often texts Klopp but come 4.30pm on Sunday, all friendships will be put on hold for a couple of hours.

“Alex and I, we have contact,” Klopp told The Liverpool Echo. “He texts. Alex changes his phone number quite frequently and I always get a new version. That’s a big honour.

“I get a message saying ‘this is my new number’ and I think ‘wow!’. I haven’t changed my number that often – maybe I should!

“I have a really good relationship with Alex Ferguson. We are friends when we work together for something good, but on Sunday he wants Manchester United to win and I want Liverpool to win.”

