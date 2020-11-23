Heated exchange between Jurgen Klopp and interviewer not aired by Sky Sports

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t in celebratory form after Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Leicester on Sunday evening.

After the win, Jurgen Klopp dedicated a significant portion of his interview with Sky Sports to slamming the schedule that is putting the welfare of players in danger.

Klopp engaged in a heated debate with Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves over the responsibility of broadcasters to alter the schedule to cater to players who are involved in midweek games and then have to be ready for early kick-offs on Saturday.

Klopp insisted that more injuries are inevitable in a portion of the interview that was not aired by Sky Sports.

The Reds manager said: “No, it’s not wrong because we discussed it already for a long time and nothing happens. Everybody tells me it’s difficult, ‘Ah, it’s difficult here, difficult there.’ But it’s really difficult for the players. That’s what is difficult. The rest is just a decision on a desk in an office. That doesn’t sound so difficult for me.

Jurgen Klopp on injuries and the broadcasting schedule. This part of his interview wasn’t aired by Sky, probably because he was speaking absolute facts. Well in, Jurgen! pic.twitter.com/lrW50IycIV — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) November 22, 2020

“But if we keep it like this and you want to see a spectacle… I’m happy about the game tonight but we lost another midfielder. You saw on the bench we don’t have a lot. That’s the situation. But it’s not about us. I can only say it one more time.

“Whoever calls me selfish has to ask himself who is selfish. But it’s really not about that. I want to discuss these kind of things completely calmly, the only problem is everybody, whatever I say, it might be my language, it’s like, ‘He talks about Liverpool.’

“I don’t talk about Liverpool. I talk about all the football players out there. Yesterday, [Gerard] Pique, massive knee injury. Today, maybe [Bukayo] Saka, I’m not sure, looked like a knee injury – he played all three games for England during the international break.

“People tell us we can rotate – who? We have offensive players, the rest are kids. That’s how it is. It’s all OK, we fight with all we have, but if [broadcasters] do not start talking, you will see what happens.”

A Jonny Evans own goal gave Liverpool the lead at Anfield before goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino towards the end of each half gave the hosts a 3-0 win over Leicester.

But Klopp seemed determined to focus on the hectic fixture schedule and responded furiously to Shreeves’ suggestion that the broadcasters weren’t solely responsible

Is right Jurgen…. “If someone tells me again about (SKY/BT) contracts then I will go really nuts” pic.twitter.com/EUJyLGV01B — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) November 22, 2020

“If somebody tells me again about contracts I go really nuts, because the contracts are made not for a Covid season,” Klopp continued. “We all have to adapt. You adapt, we adapt. You stand here with a face mask. We adapt to the situation. Would you have thought a year ago you’d ever go somewhere with a face mask and have to stand there and we cannot be close like this?

“That’s the situation. Everything changed, but the contract with the broadcasters is still, ‘Nope, it says we have this, so we keep this.’ What?! Everything changed! the world world changed! That’s it.”

