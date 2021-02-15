Jurgen Klopp addresses rumours he could walk away from Liverpool

Share and Enjoy !

Jurgen Klopp has rubbished suggestions that he could walk away from his role as Liverpool manager.

After odds were slashed on Jurgen Klopp being relieved of his duties as Liverpool boss, rumours began to swirl that the German could step down from the position but Klopp is adamant that he does not need to take a break from football.

Klopp addressed speculation about his future at a press conference ahead of the return of the Champions League, which will see Liverpool take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

“There is a lot stuff going around, politics, a lot of private things,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference.

“But I’m okay, absolutely okay. We had a training session before and an analysing meeting before that. Both were really positive And we are close to flying to Budapest for the first time in my life.”

Pressure intensified on Klopp after Saturday’s defeat to Leicester City but the 53-year-old insists that he is up to the challenge that is facing Liverpool.

A banner appeared outside Anfield over the weekend in support of Klopp, who tragically lost his mother last week and was unable to attend her funeral due to Covid-19 restrictions in Germany.

Klopp expressed his appreciation for the banner but dismissed any suggestion that he intends to walk away from Liverpool.

“Neither!” Klopp said when asked about the truth of either walking away or requiring a break.

“I heard about both. The banner is nice obviously but it’s not necessary. I don’t feel I need special support in the moment but it is nice, very nice.

“I don’t need a break. The last thing I want to do is to talk about private things in a press conference but everyone knows privately it has been a tough time but it wasn’t just the last three weeks, it was longer before that. We always deal with it as a family 100 per cent.

“When I came here to the football club to work… I’ve been working as a coach for 20 years and I can split things, I can switch off things and I don’t carry things around.

“If I’m private, I’m private but in football and in a workplace, I’m here. Of course, we are influenced by things that happen around but nobody has to worry about me or whatever.

“Honestly, I might not look like it because the weather is not cool and I’m white and the beard gets more and more grey. And, yes, I don’t sleep a lot – that’s all true – and my eyes look like it but I’m full of energy.

“The situation is a challenge. I don’t want the situation but now we are in it and now I see it as an interesting challenge.”

