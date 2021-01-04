Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will not complete transfer that ‘makes no sense’

Jurgen Klopp is adamant that Liverpool will not be signing any players just for the sake of it.

The opening of the January transfer window typically kicks the rumour mill into overdrive and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with a move for a central defender for many months.

The season-ending injury suffered by Virgil van Dijk in October has caused more headaches for Klopp than he would have hoped but the Reds have performed admirably in recent weeks and remain top of the Premier League table going into 2021.

Club legend Jamie Carragher is of the belief that Liverpool need to invest in a new centre-half in January if they are to retain their Premier League title but Klopp suggested that he was happy with his current squad and explained that the Reds won’t be pressured into a transfer.

“We have solutions in the squad, obviously. Yes, we struggled still,” Klopp told LiverpoolFC.com.

“The injuries we had now from a specific moment happened most of the time in the centre-half position. That’s clear, it’s because some players are injured, play pretty quick – like Joel – and then get injured again. I don’t know how to say it but it just can happen like this when it starts at one point and it doesn’t stop.

“We have solutions in the squad and if we can, or if we will, do something in the window I don’t know, it’s really like that. It’s a very difficult transfer window, how you can imagine; not a lot of clubs have real money, some clubs don’t have money but don’t need money as well. So that’s the situation.

“Doing ‘something’ makes no sense. Doing the right thing would make sense. But doing ‘something’ makes no sense.

“So far, as long as we are in the situation we are, we have to deal with it. And we do. And I liked Nat [Phillips against Newcastle], I really liked what he did. He’s just an absolutely clear, completely clear boy, knows about his abilities and is using it and is just doing the job. He helped us a lot.

“It was clear he would play [at Newcastle] because we have three centre-halves in the moment, so if Rhys [Williams] would have played again then Nat wouldn’t have played for five or six weeks, which makes no sense because he needs rhythm as well. We have to think a lot, obviously, about these kind of things. He did a really good job.”

