Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool goalkeeper pecking order after Adrian clean sheet

Share and Enjoy !

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Caoimhin Kelleher remains Liverpool’s second-choice goalkeeper after Adrian started for the Reds on Sunday.

Adrian played well and kept a clean sheet as Liverpool claimed a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United and while Klopp praised the Spaniard’s performance, he clarified the goalkeeping pecking order after the game.

Adrian, who started in place of Alisson Becker after the Brazilian ‘keeper’s father tragically passed away last week, remains third in line for the gloves at Anfield, according to Klopp.

Klopp reiterated after the victory over Sheffield United that if everyone is fit then Kelleher is behind Alisson, with Adrian third-choice.

“Top, top, top, top,” Klopp said of Adrian’s performance. “I’m so happy for him, he deserves that. He showed pure class and top character. He showed all his personality.

“If you want, he is now number three (goalkeeper) but in the dressing room you will never see any difference.

“He is just a very strong character and helps the team even when he’s not playing. Here he helped on the pitch a lot and I’m really happy for him.”

Kelleher was unable for selection at Bramall Lane as he is recovering from injury, although The Athletic reports that the Irish youngster is expected to return to training in the next week.

Kelleher overtook Adrian in the order earlier this season, when he impressed while deputising for the injured Alisson.

Klopp is a great admirer of Kelleher’s talents and named the 22-year-old as one of five players who Liverpool would have been lost without.

“We clearly had some problems injury-wise, we lost top-class players to injuries and of course if one door closes and another opens up,” Klopp said in December.

“You still need the right kids, the right players to use the chance.

“Without them we would have been lost, to be honest. Thank God it worked out.

“All the boys did it and you can go through them: what Rhys Williams did in the Champions League is exceptional, what Nat (Phillips) did when he played in the Premier League was absolutely exceptional, Neco played two really good games in a row.

“Curtis plays like he’s played 10 years for us. Caoimhin was always a talent and now he has the chance to show that on the big stage, to use that opportunity is nice for him.

“The biggest part is obviously is that they are really ready for this. They are the biggest reason for it.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: adrian, alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool