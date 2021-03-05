Jurgen Klopp reveals what he told his Liverpool players after Chelsea defeat

Share and Enjoy !

Jurgen Klopp has outlined the conversation that took place in the home dressing room at Anfield on Thursday night.

Liverpool fell to a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea, with Mason Mount’s first-half goal proving decisive, and Jurgen Klopp let his players know what is expected of them after the game.

The defeat, which represents the first time in Liverpool’s history that they lost five consecutive home games, leaves the Reds in seventh place in the Premier League and a number of teams around the defending champions have games in hand over Klopp’s side.

After the match, Klopp made it clear to his players know that in games such as Thursday’s, it is crucial to display resilience.

“It was an intense and tight game, one very decisive moment and that is the quality of Mason in that situation,” Klopp said, via The Liverpool Echo.

“It decided the game. It was a ball in behind our last line, he cut inside and in the end we don’t defend the right space because he scored after going inside and shooting.

“So we don’t have to be in the six-yard box, we have to be there, where he wants to shoot

“We were not there and that is the goal we conceded. Our situations we didn’t use and that is pretty much the explanation for the result.

“[I don’t want to try and lift the players] tonight. Not tonight. I will try to be as honest as possible. I told the boys what I saw tonight.

“OK, it’s not that we go for any kind of [blame] issues at the moment. I think that these games are decided in these moments, that was always like this.

“And to get these moments back you have to fight. And in some moments you have to fight on a different level and that is what I told the boys.

“In these moments it is not about tactics or anything like that, it is about being resilient, showing heart, all these kinds of things.

“I don’t say the boys never showed heart, we talked about the last two or three percent and it will never happen that we will start blaming the circumstances or whatever.

“We had a really good team out tonight on the pitch and played in a lot of moments good enough but there’s only one person or group to criticise and that is me and us.

“That is what I told the boys.”

