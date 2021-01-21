“I didn’t start it” – Jurgen Klopp on half-time clash with Sean Dyche

Those who nipped off to make a cup of tea on the half-time whistle likely missed the most entertaining part of the first half between Liverpool and Burnley.

After a goalless first 45, handbags were exchanged on the whistle as an incident took place between Liverpool’s Fabinho and Burnley’s Ashley Barnes before the camera switched to a furious exchange between opposing managers Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche.

Referee Mike Dean showed Fabinho a yellow card for what appeared to be a relatively innocuous collision and while VAR was consulted, no further action was recommended against the Liverpool defender.

Klopp seemed to be more focused on responding to Dyche than the decision regarding Fabinho as cameras picked up the Liverpool manager shouting after Dyche, who had already made his way down the tunnel.

Whatever intensity Klopp felt at the break clearly didn’t translate to his players in the dressing room as a similarly lacklustre second half followed and Liverpool’s shortcomings in front of goal were punished as Burnley nabbed a 1-0 win thanks to a late penalty from none other than Barnes.

Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten run at Anfield in the Premier League came to an abrupt end and Klopp was understandably frustrated at full-time, although he refused to comment on his exchange with Dyche.

In his post-match interview on the pitch, Klopp took the blame for the performance but refused to be drawn on the Dyche incident.

“If he is not talking about then I will not talk about it,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“I didn’t start it but it’s not nothing so it’s all good.”

Liverpool currently find themselves in fourth place but could drop to sixth if Spurs and Everton win their games in hand.

