Jurgen Klopp addresses rumours of taking Germany job

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed suggestions that he will replace Joachim Low as Germany manager after the summer.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Joachim Low will step down as Germany manager after the Euros this summer and Jurgen Klopp immediately emerged as a candidate to take over.

While his Liverpool job is likely safe due to his achievements with the Reds in recent years, Klopp’s position has come under some unexpected scrutiny this season after what will go down as a lacklustre defence of the Premier League title.

Klopp is determined to see out the current challenge facing Liverpool and the 53-year-old insisted that he wouldn’t be taking charge of the German national team when the position is vacated later this year.

At a Tuesday press conference, Klopp said: “If that’s the question you want to ask, if I’m available for the job of the manager or coach of the German national team in the summer, no! And after the summer, no!

“Joachim Low did an incredible for so many years. I think he’s the longest servant we’ve ever had in Germany and for sure one of the most successful.

“He’s done an incredible job and I understand that he wants to have this highlight with the European Championship, to squeeze out everything he can in that tournament and then somebody else will do the job.

“I’m pretty sure with the amount of really good German managers at the moment that the German FA will find a good solution.”

German U21 manager Stefan Kuntz is currently the betting favourite to take charge of the senior side. Also in the running are RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann and Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick, who served as assistant to Low’s Germany side for eight years.

