Liverpool academy product Connor Randall has admitted that he felt ashamed when he was substituted by Jurgen Klopp at half-time of a 2017 FA Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jurgen Klopp was eager to blood his younger players at home to Wolves in January 2017 but when Liverpool went in at the break 2-0 down, the Reds boss opted to make a change.

Connor Randall, then 21, was withdrawn to allow Philippe Coutinho to enter the fray and the decision has stayed with the right-back who is now at Ross County.

Randall only made eight total appearances for his boyhood club before he was released at the end of the 2018/19 season and the half-time substitution against Wolves will live long in the memory of the former Reds defender.

“I can remember it clear as day, going into the changing room and getting taken off,” Randall told Football Journeys.

“I just stood in the shower, I think the game was on in the changies on the telly and I felt ashamed.

“I felt embarrassed, I felt like [I was] letting everyone down and things like that.

“All my mates who’d come to watch me, a few of my mates, my family, they were upstairs and obviously you [usually] go and speak to them and whatever.

“I remember just going straight to the car. I was sat in the back of the car, putting my hood up and hiding. Not that that makes any difference, but at the time that’s the way I felt.

“I just wanted to go home, get in the house and stay in the house.

“I can remember it clear that night. My sister, my little nephew and that came round and when they left I just went up to bed and tried to go to sleep, sort of just shut off from everything.

“If I’m being honest I did find it tough. Not just football, I probably took it with me outside of football as well.

“The biggest emotion is being half-ashamed, even going out, you don’t want to go places and for people to see you and go ‘that sh** player’ or whatever.”

