Jurgen Klopp assesses Caoimhin Kelleher’s performance after defeat to Brighton

Jurgen Klopp has praised Caoimhin Kelleher for keeping Liverpool in the game against Brighton & Hove Albion but the Reds goalkeeper was unable to prevent the winning goal for the visitors on Wednesday night.

Caoimhin Kelleher was given a rare Premier League start against Brighton, with Jurgen Klopp revealing that first-choice ‘keeper Alisson Becker woke up feeling unwell on Wednesday, although the Brazilian shot-stopper is not suffering with Covid-19.

Kelleher cemented his status as Liverpool’s back-up goalkeeper with multiple impressive performances in December, earning special acknowledgement from his manager as one of five players he’d have been lost without during the Reds’ injury crisis.

The Irishman started and made a number of important saves against Brighton but he was unable to get to a close-range volley from Steven Alzate 10 minutes after half-time, which was enough to earn all three points for the Seagulls.

“I said before the game, I see Brighton quite frequently. They were good,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website.

“So they had a few counter-attacks when we tried really hard, that’s when Caoimhin was outstanding and kept us in the game.

“Definitely if we are 1-0 up they don’t have these counter-attacks, that’s clear. They scored a goal, they had a clear idea – so it’s passing the ball or chipping the ball to Burn and go from there.

“We had our moments. Again, the best way to defend against Brighton is to keep the ball and for keeping the ball you have to pass the ball from A to B – and A should be Liverpool and B should be Liverpool. Very often B was Brighton because we pass the ball [to] their feet. That helped Brighton definitely. But I’m not surprised about their performance at all.”

Kelleher, who Manchester United missed out on, will likely be back on the bench for this weekend’s crunch clash with Manchester City as Alisson is expected to be available again.

