Jurgen Klopp stopped short of confirming that Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

But the Liverpool manager essentially agreed that Caoimhin Kelleher had overtaken Adrian in Klopp’s goalkeeping pecking order following the Irishman’s display midweek.

Kelleher kept a clean sheet in his Champions League debut and made a number of impressive saves against Ajax to earn plaudits from several pundits.

The Cork shot-stopper found out on Monday that he would be deputising for the injured Alisson Becker and with the first-choice ‘keeper set to miss the next few games for the Reds, Klopp is left with a difficult decision.

While Adrian was accustomed to his role as back-up goalkeeper, he sent a message of support to his Irish compatriot when he was selected to start on Tuesday and, by the sound of things, Klopp is siding with Kelleher for Sunday’s trip to Wolves.

When asked if Kelleher had done enough to establish himself as Liverpool’s No. 2, Klopp said: “Yes, he has but in life you have to prove things. That’s unfortunately like this.

“Caoimhin is a sensationally talented goalie. And for goalies it’s really difficult, goalies have to wait. They can be exceptional but they have to wait for their chance because there’s only one goalie on the pitch and if this goalie plays for 10 years in a row, it’s pretty difficult. You can be still a wonderful goalie and nobody will see.

“Now he got the chance and I think he convinced everybody. He didn’t have to convince us, obviously – we thought it will be like this. But he convinced everybody, that’s good.

“But Adrian doesn’t deserve just to be written off now, there’s no reason for that. He supported Caoimhin in an exceptional way. After he got the information that he would not start, he behaved unbelievably. Really, really a lot of respect for that. He expected it actually, but anyway a lot of respect for it.

“And Caoimhin did well. So, there are not a lot of reasons I could mention in this moment to say he will not start against Wolves, but there is training in between and other things, he has to stay fit, we have sessions. All this kind of stuff.

“But he has done enough to convince me, but he did that already months and years ago. Sometimes you have wait for the right moment and we thought the right moment came on Tuesday.”

