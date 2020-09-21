Jurgen Klopp has clarified what really happened when he turned to admonish someone behind him after Andeas Christensen’s red card on Sunday.

After VAR convinced Paul Tierney to upgrade the yellow card for Christensen to a red, Jurgen Klopp took umbrage with someone on his own bench.

Footage appeared to show the Liverpool manager berating his players for celebrating Christensen’s dismissal after he was adjudged to have been the last man when he dragged Sadio Mane down on the stroke of half-time of the Reds’ 2-0 victory.

But Klopp insists that he was not reprimanding a member of his playing staff when he roared “Are you crazy? We never ever do that, ok?”

Rather, Klopp was telling off a member of his backroom team but the Liverpool boss did not want to focus too much on the incident.

“It was not one of my subs, it was another member of staff,” Klopp said after the game, as transcribed by the Liverpool Echo.

“And I told him already what I thought about it and I am fine with that. But in the moment, it is not something I want to speak of.”

It was Mane, who was pulled down by Christensen for the red card, who scored the brace that secured Liverpool’s win.

Mane’s goals earned him the Man of the Match award but Klopp reserved special praise for new signing Thiago Alcantara, who impressed when he replaced by Jordan Henderson after the break.

Klopp said: “We signed Thiago for different reasons and only one of them is against deep defending sides.

“We’ve improved in that department a lot I have to say with all the players who were already here, but yes, it is something that suits him, it is natural for him, so I like that.”

