Jurgen Klopp urged to drop Alisson and bring in Caoimhin Kelleher for upcoming games

Jurgen Klopp has been encouraged to replace under-fire Alisson Becker with Caoimhin Kelleher for Liverpool’s upcoming matches.

Alisson has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks after Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper made a number of errors as the defending Premier League champions watched their title hopes fade away this season.

On Saturday, Alisson was at fault for Leicester City’s second goal as the Foxes came from behind to claim all three points.

Jamie Vardy just does not miss from there 😉 pic.twitter.com/lbAP1rQll2 — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 14, 2021

While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has publicly backed Alisson to come through this spell of poor form, there have been suggestions that the Reds might be better off taking the Brazilian out of the spotlight for a few weeks.

Having admirably deputised for Alisson before Christmas, Caoimhin Kelleher appears to have cemented his status as Liverpool’s back-up goalkeeper and the Irish youngster would likely welcome the opportunity to step between the sticks again.

Rangers and Scotland legend Ally McCoist is of the opinion that Kelleher ought to be brought back in by Klopp to avoid more mistakes being made by Liverpool’s last line of defence.

Speaking on talkSPORT, McCoist said: “The second goal… dear me; Alisson just has a complete brainstorm. I don’t know where he’s going or what he’s thinking.

“It’s a crazy thing to say but they, particularly the goalkeeper, just look absolutely shot to pieces of confidence.

“I never thought I would be saying it, but it might be the best thing for Klopp to just take him out for a few games and put the young lad Kelleher back in.

“The two mistakes he made against Man City were poor enough, and you can accept your ‘keeper is going to make a mistake, but his one at Leicester… I’ve watched it three or four times and I’m saying to myself, ‘where is he going?’.

“I don’t understand what he’s thinking about!

“When your confidence is low like that, you don’t make good decisions. It might be time to leave him out for a few games and bring the young lad in.”

